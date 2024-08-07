Scam Alert: Fraudulent Jewelry Sales in Pocomoke

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know about a recent incident in Pocomoke, where an individual has been approaching people in the Walmart parking lot, attempting to sell what has been confirmed to be counterfeit gold jewelry. The individual claims that the jewelry, which is priced at just a few hundred dollars, is worth significantly more. He claims that he needs the cash for his family, who can be seen in the back seat of the vehicle. The individual is reportedly driving a 2024 silver Jeep UT24, with Florida license plate JKQY39. This person could be traveling to other parts of our county to attempt the same scam. Officials urge all residents to exercise caution if approached with such an offer. When someone is selling jewelry and claiming it is worth much more than the asking price, it is a major red flag. They strongly advise you to decline the offer and immediately contact local law enforcement.