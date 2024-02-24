SCAM ALERT: Gift Card Scam

The Milton Chamber of Commerce is warning the community about a scam that has appeared in Milton and throughout the region. This is a gift card scam – asking you to purchase gift cards from Target and send them the codes on the back. The email subject reads “A Momentous Appeal.” The email address is executivem021@gmail,com, and the the message begins “Is your schedule open today?..”

The emails are allegedly coming from known members in the community – but they are fictitious. If you receive one of these emails – report it as spam and delete it.