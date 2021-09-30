Scant Details About Possible Seaford Shooting

Seaford Police are investigating a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon in the 300-block of Pine Street.

According to police, several shots were fired toward someone at about 4:00 p.m. Arriving officers canvassed the area and found several shell casings, but there was no sign of a suspect or a possible victim.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Seaford Police at 302-629-6645 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.