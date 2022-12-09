SCCC Offender Arrested after Failure to Return

Image courtesy DE DOC

An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after begin extradited to Maryland on a State of Delaware Level IV agreement to return has been arrested. Corrections officials say 48 year old David Connors or the Milton area was extradited to Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware court order to return to the Sussex VOP Center to complete his Community Corrections sentence in Delaware, however he failed to report back to the DOC on November 25th.

Connors was arrested by the SCCC Escapee Recovery Team on Thursday, December 8, in Long Neck and returned to the SCCC.