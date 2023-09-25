SCCC Offender Back in Custody after Walking Away from DOC Road Crew near Laurel Sunday

Image courtesy DOC

A work release offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown was seen walking away from a supervised DOC road crew on Sunday morning on Route 13 near Laurel. Corrections officers along with Delaware State Police and Laurel Police searched for a short time and arrested 25 year old Kyle Batson of the Dover area.

Batson is charged with escape after conviction and is being held at SCI in default of a $10,000 cash bail.

He was being held on an original charge of 2nd degree robbery.