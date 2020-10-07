A beach replenishment project in Bethany Beach and South Bethany will start in mid-October.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project will start in South Bethany, then move on to Bethany Beach after about 30 days.
The project involves pumping sand onto the beach through pipes and repairing dunes.
There will be closures of one-thousand-foot sections of the beach during the project.
Schedule Revealed For Fall Beach Replenishment Project
