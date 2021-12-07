Schellville Holiday Lights Vandalized

A holiday light spectacular is drawing out some Grinch-like behavior.

Strings of lights at Schellville’s Enchanted Winter celebration on Coastal Highway have been found cut. Others were unplugged.

Schell Brothers said Monday on social media that they are committed to keeping the village bright and fun, and spreading its mission of happiness.

Two police officers are on duty there each night that Schellville just off Coastal Highway is open. Schell Brothers also plan to install more cameras at the village.

Any guests at Schellville who witness suspicious activity is asked to report it to one of the elves (volunteers) on staff.

“So much time, energy, community effort and heart was poured into creating this free event for all. It’s a shame that there are people who want to try to undermine all of that effort, but we are not letting them bring our spirits down,” Schellville shared on Facebook Monday.