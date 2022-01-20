School Announcements, Thur. Jan. 20th

(updated Thursday at 4:00 p.m.)

-Accomack Co. Public Schools: middle and high schools dismiss at noon, elementary schools dismiss at 1:00 p.m.

-Cape Henlopen School District: evening activities canceled

–Caroline Co. Public Schools: early dismissals-

DES – 12:40

FES – 1:00

GES – 1:00

PES – 1:00

RES – 1:00

CRMS – 11:43

LMS – 11:45

CRHS – 11:45

NCHS – 12:00

-Dorchester Co. Public Schools: dismiss 2 hours early; after school activities and Board of Education meeting canceled

–Holly Grove Christian School, Westover: dismisses at noon

-Laurel School District: after-school activities canceled

–Living Hope Christian School, Crisfield: dismisses at noon

–Queen Anne’s County Public Schools: closed

–Somerset Co. Public Schools: after-school activities canceled

–Talbot Co. Public Schools: early dismissals –

Easton High – 11:25,

Easton Middle – 11:15,

Easton Elementary – 12:30,

St. Michaels High – 11:30

St. Michaels Elementary – 11:20

Tilghman – 12:05

White Marsh – 12:20

Chapel District – 12:20

–Wicomico Co. Public Schools: after-school and evening activities canceled

-Worcester County Public Schools: dismiss 3 hours early; PM pre-K, all after-school, evening, adult education classes canceled

-Worcester Prep: dismisses at noon