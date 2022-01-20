School Announcements, Thur. Jan. 20th
(updated Thursday at 4:00 p.m.)
-Accomack Co. Public Schools: middle and high schools dismiss at noon, elementary schools dismiss at 1:00 p.m.
-Cape Henlopen School District: evening activities canceled
–Caroline Co. Public Schools: early dismissals-
DES – 12:40
FES – 1:00
GES – 1:00
PES – 1:00
RES – 1:00
CRMS – 11:43
LMS – 11:45
CRHS – 11:45
NCHS – 12:00
-Dorchester Co. Public Schools: dismiss 2 hours early; after school activities and Board of Education meeting canceled
–Holly Grove Christian School, Westover: dismisses at noon
-Laurel School District: after-school activities canceled
–Living Hope Christian School, Crisfield: dismisses at noon
–Queen Anne’s County Public Schools: closed
–Somerset Co. Public Schools: after-school activities canceled
–Talbot Co. Public Schools: early dismissals –
Easton High – 11:25,
Easton Middle – 11:15,
Easton Elementary – 12:30,
St. Michaels High – 11:30
St. Michaels Elementary – 11:20
Tilghman – 12:05
White Marsh – 12:20
Chapel District – 12:20
–Wicomico Co. Public Schools: after-school and evening activities canceled
-Worcester County Public Schools: dismiss 3 hours early; PM pre-K, all after-school, evening, adult education classes canceled
-Worcester Prep: dismisses at noon