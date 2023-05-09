School Board Election Results in Sussex County & Milford; Turnout Very Low
Turnout was very low in Tuesday’s Delaware School Board elections. In all but one race, the winners will serve a 4-year term. Two incumbents were voted out of office – in Delmar and Seaford. Indian River and Milford will see new faces on the school board after members opted not to run for re-election or moved out of the district. (Winners are in BOLD)
In Sussex County:
Cape Henlopen School District – Area A – 6.67% of voter turnout
- Shawn Lovenguth – 1408 votes
- Jessica Tyndall (I) – 2516 votes
Delmar School District – At Large – 10.03% of voter turnout
- Shane Bowden – 334 votes
- Dawn Turner (I) – 226 votes
Indian River School District – District 2 – 4.73% of voter turnout
- Michael Bellerose – 101 votes
- Leo Darmstadler, III – 139 votes
- Ivan Neal – 266 votes
Indian River School District – District 3
- Leolga Wright (I) – ran unopposed
Laurel School District – At Large 2.25% of voter turnout
- Ivy Bonk – 86 votes
- Sabrina Isler (I) – 176 votes
Seaford School District – At Large – 4.62% of voter turnout
- Armore Rice – 380 votes
- Stephanie Smith – 311 votes
- David Tull (I) – 142 votes
Woodbridge School District – there was no election – Jeffrey Allen (I) – ran unopposed
Sussex & Kent County:
Milford School District – At Large – 7.99% of voter turnout
- Ashlee Connell – 1050 votes
-
Danielle Deinert – 822 votes
Milford School District – District A – no election. Victor “Butch” Elzey, III – ran unopposed after Dinae Woodside withdrew from the race.
Milford School District – District B – Jennifer Massotti – unopposed to fill a one year term.