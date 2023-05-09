School Board Election Results in Sussex County & Milford; Turnout Very Low

May 9, 2023/Mari Lou

Turnout was very low in Tuesday’s Delaware School Board elections.  In all but one race, the winners will serve a 4-year term.   Two incumbents were voted out of office – in Delmar and Seaford.  Indian River and Milford will see new faces on the school board after members opted not to run for re-election or moved out of the district.  (Winners are in BOLD)

In Sussex County:

Cape Henlopen School District – Area A – 6.67% of voter turnout

  • Shawn Lovenguth – 1408 votes
  • Jessica Tyndall (I) – 2516 votes 

Delmar School District – At Large – 10.03% of voter turnout

  • Shane Bowden – 334 votes
  • Dawn Turner (I) – 226 votes

Indian River School District – District 2 – 4.73% of voter turnout

  • Michael Bellerose – 101 votes
  • Leo Darmstadler, III – 139 votes
  • Ivan Neal – 266 votes

Indian River School District – District 3

  • Leolga Wright (I) – ran unopposed

Laurel School District – At Large 2.25% of voter turnout

  • Ivy Bonk – 86 votes
  • Sabrina Isler (I) – 176 votes

Seaford School District – At Large – 4.62% of voter turnout

  • Armore Rice – 380 votes
  • Stephanie Smith – 311 votes
  • David Tull (I) – 142 votes

Woodbridge School District – there was no election – Jeffrey Allen (I) – ran unopposed

 

Sussex & Kent County:

Milford School District – At Large – 7.99% of voter turnout

  • Ashlee Connell – 1050 votes
  • Danielle Deinert – 822 votes

    Milford School District – District A – no election.   Victor “Butch” Elzey, III – ran unopposed after Dinae Woodside withdrew from the race.

    Milford School District – District B – Jennifer Massotti – unopposed to fill a one year term.

