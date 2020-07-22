School Board Election Results: IRSD, Laurel, Woodbridge, Milford

Tuesday was school board election day in Delaware. The winners will be sworn in next month.

In the Indian River School District, Constance Pryor defeated Gregory Goldman, 537-457 for the District 4 seat being vacated by Charlie Bireley.

In Laurel, Jana B. Pugh was the top vote-getter in a three-way race. She defeated D. Brent Nichols and Barbara Erskine. (Pugh 352, Nichols 193, Erskine 29)

Woodbridge School District voters selected Julieanna Seely (199) over Darryn Harris (83). Seely fills the board position being vacated by Walter Gilefski.

In Milford, Rony Baltazar-Lopez topped Scott Willey, 463-340 to retain a position on the Board of Education.