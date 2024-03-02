School Board Elections Set for Delmar, Indian River & Woodbridge

Friday was the filing deadline for candidates to run for school board. In the Milford and Cape Henlopen Districts there will be no elections – incumbents were the only candidates to file. Jennifer Lynn Massotti returns to the District B seat in Milford and Janet Maull-Martin and Alison Myers return to the District C and At-Large seats in the Cape District.

The Delmar School District has two candidates running for the At-Large seat – Russell Smart or Dawn Turner will be a new face on the Delmar School Board. William Mills did not run for re-election.

The Indian River School District has already appointed two to serve in District 1 as both incumbents – James Fritz and Madeline Moses – have moved out of the district. Lisa Hudson Briggs and Kelly Kline will fill those seats until June and as no one else has filed to run – both will return to the School Board to finish out the four year terms for each former board members which each expire in 2025. The third candidate who filed for District 1 withdrew.

In District 3 there is one seat available. Incumbent Heather Statler has filed to run – and she is being challenged by former IR Superintendent, Mark Steele.

District 4 has one open seat as incumbent Dr. Donald Hattier is not running for another term. Joshua Hudson and Anita West-Werner have filed to run.

District 5 has 2 seats up for election. Incumbents Derek Cathell and Kimberly Taylor were the only candidates to file and both will return to the School Board.

The Laurel School District will have a new representative with Kim Ralph. She was the only candidate to file to fill the seat currently held by Brad Lee, who did not run for re-election.

The Seaford School District will see At-Large member Dara Laws Savage return to the Council.

And the Woodbridge School District has an At-Large opening after incumbent Steve McCarron file to run for the District 2 Sussex County Council seat. Three candidates have filed to fill that one seat – John Campbell, Brian Swain and Kristie Thomas.

School Board elections will be held statewide on Tuesday, May 14th from 7am to 8pm. Click here for more information