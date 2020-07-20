School Board Elections Tuesday

Delaware school board elections are Tuesday – statewide. In Sussex County there are three contested elections.

For the Indian River School District – Gregory Goldman and Constance Pryor are running for the District 4 seat. Incumbent Charlie Bireley is not running for re-election. Polling locations are Lord Baltimore Elementary School and Indian River High School

In the Laurel School District – three candidates are vying for an At-Large seat. Incumbent Brent Nichols is challenged by Barbara Erskine and Jana Pugh. Laurel High School is the only polling location.

There two candidates running for the At-Large seat in the Woodbridge School District – Darrynn Harris and Julleanna Seely are vying for the seat being vacated by incumbent Walter Gilefski. Voting will take place at Woodbridge Middle School and Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center.

All seats are 5 year terms that will end on June 30, 2025

In the Milford School District there are two candidates running for a 2-year At-Large seat. Incumbent Rony Baltazar-Lopez is challenged by Scott Willey – Polling locations are at Milford High School and Evelyn Morris Elementary School.

All polling locations are open from 7am to 8pm on Tuesday.