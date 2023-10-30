School Bus Crash in Talbot County Involving 9 Caroline County School Children Under Investigation

A two vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Talbot County is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were called to Matthewstown Road and Three Bridges Branch Road just before 8am for a crash. Investigation showed that a Kia failed to stop at a stop sign at a 4-way stop and crashed into the side of the bus. Nine children were on the Caroline County Public Schools bus and the bus driver as well as the juvenile driver of the Kia – were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries. Charges may be pending – the investigation is continuing.

Caroline County Public Schools posted the following to their Facebook page:

This morning CCPS bus 112 was involved in an accident with a vehicle on Route 328/Matthewstown Road. The bus was transporting students enrolled in the NJROTC program at Easton High School. Nine students and the bus driver were transported to area hospitals and all families notified.

We appreciate the efforts of first responders in Talbot and Caroline Counties. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the accident.