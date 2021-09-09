School Bus Crashes In Milton Area; 1 Student Hurt

On the second day of a new school year, a school bus traveled off Burton Road in the Milton area Thursday afternoon, sideswiped a tree, struck two more trees and landed on its left side.

According to Delaware State Police, eight students in the Cape Henlopen School District were on the bus at the time of the accident (3:03 p.m.) One 11-year-old student was taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

State Police said the driver, a 61-year-old Harbeson woman, left the roadway “due to inattention.” The school bus first entered a grassy area and started to spin before impact with the trees.

The driver was cited for inattentive driving and failure to drive at speeds appropriate for conditions.

The crash and investigation closed a portion of Burton Road for about two hours.