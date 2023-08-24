School Bus Laws in Maryland as Students Head Back to Class

With students returning to class next week, Maryland State Police and the Maryland Center for School Safety (MCSS) remind motorists to stop for school buses. Drivers must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus with the stop arm extended and the red lights flashing. Also, they must not pass the bus from any direction until the stop signals are off and the bus is moving again. Motorists in Maryland are not required to stop if the road is separated by a physical median – such as dirt, grass, or a barrier. 1,009 fatal school-transportation-related crashes occurred from 2011 to 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Violators who are stopped by a police officer face a fine of up to $570 and three points on their driver’s licenses. Infractions carry a monetary penalty for each violation.