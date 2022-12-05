School Bus Overturns after Crash on Millsboro Hwy

A crash just after 4:30 snarled traffic on Millsboro Highway at Laurel Road near Gumboro Monday afternoon. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that an East Millsboro Elementary School bus failed to see a pickup truck stopped to make left turn onto Laurel Road. The bus driver struck the rear of the pickup and swerved off the road – and overturned in a ditch. There were no students on the bus. Police say there were no injuries reported, but the roadway was affected for nearly two hours.