School Bus Safety Enforcement Initiative Generates 15 Citations

Delaware State Police have sent a message about school bus safety and the rules of the road.

During a recent initiative in the Woodbridge School District, troopers followed several school buses on their morning and afternoon routes. 15 drivers received citations for violations that ranged from speeding to ignoring stop signs.

Drivers on both sides of the road must stop for a bus that has activated the red flashing lights and remain stopped until the bus starts to move again, except if it’s on a road with four or more lanes.

