School Choice Application Period Opens on Nov. 7 – IRSD to Use Online Applications

The option for school choice will begin on Monday, November 7 at 8am – and closes on January 11 at 11:59pm. Indian River School District will use the online system for applications and remind parents that a separate application bust be submitted for each child – and he/she must be registered in his/her home school for consideration.

All IRSD school choice applications for 2023-24 must be submitted online at schoolchoicede.org.

Additional information from the IRSD Press Release:

By submitting online applications at schoolchoicede.org, parents experience a user-friendly interface which allows them to quickly submit applications to the schools of choice for their children. The online system offers both English and Spanish options for school choice applications.

When visiting schoolchoicede.org, parents must create an account with a user name and password. It is recommended that the user name be an e-mail address. Once an account has been created, the parent can select up to three schools. However, three schools are not required for completion of an application. Simply select the school(s) of interest and enter the child’s information. Parents can also apply to the Spanish Immersion Program for Kindergarten. (Certain conditions apply for application of Spanish Immersion in subsequent grades).

Schoolchoicede.org will also designate district schools that are anticipated to have openings for 2023-2024. Schools that are at capacity will be labeled as “At Capacity.” Parents will still be permitted to submit applications for “At Capacity” schools. However, these applications may be placed on a wait-list or denied due to capacity.

Parents will receive an e-mail confirmation once their school choice application has been submitted. They may review, edit or withdraw an application at any time prior to the January 11, 2023, deadline with the use of the established user name and password.

The Indian River School District Board of Education will take action no later than February 27, 2023, on all choice applications. Parents will have until March 17, 2023 to accept or decline a school’s invitation (made via email). Parents will also be notified of wait-listed and declined applications within these dates. Consideration for wait-listed applications will begin in July.

Please be advised that students currently choiced into a school who will move to the next building level (ex: 5th graders moving to middle school, 8th graders moving to high school) must submit another choice application to be considered by the next feeder school.

For more information about school choice or the online application system, please contact the IRSD district office at (302) 436-1000.