School Supply Drive Helps Local Students Prepare for New School Year

Local students will have a little extra help getting ready for the new school year, thanks to a successful school supply collection organized by the Sussex County Association of REALTORS® Young Professionals Network. Members of the association gathered at the SCAOR office Tuesday to officially “Stuff the Bus,” capping off the association’s 2026 school supply drive. Held from June 8th through August 14th, the annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive encouraged SCAOR members, affiliates, brokerages and community supporters to donate school supplies ranging from pencils, notebooks and folders to calculators, art supplies and other classroom essentials. The result was a generous collection of supplies that will help local students head back to school better prepared for the year ahead. SCAOR extends its sincere thanks to every member, brokerage, affiliate and supporter who contributed to this year’s effort.