Schools Return from Winter Break…Most Remain in Remote Learning

DELAWARE

Cape Henlopen District schools reopen on Monday. Before the start of the Christmas break the district switched to remote learning after an increase in positive cases of coronavirus. However district officials plan to begin Monday with hybrid learning – however that could still change.

Indian River students also return to classes on Monday, however they will start with a week of remote learning – returning to hybrid learning on January 11th.

Classes will resume in the Milford School District on Monday with the remote schedule. The School Board has a temporary vacancy for Area D – for a term that would expire in June. Interested candidates have until 4pm on January 11th to submit a formal request for consideration of appointment to the Milford Board of Education.

Seaford Schools will return to classes on Monday with remote learning through January 8th.

Woodbridge students will work remotely beginning Monday for the first week back to class – then on January 11th all schools return to a hybrid format with Group A students in-person the week of the 11th.

MARYLAND

Worcester County Schools will begin with distance learning on Monday through the 8th. They will continue to assess all health and safety information throughout the week with further information on or before Friday, January 8th.

Wicomico County Schools will also begin on January 4th with virtual learning.

Somerset County Schools remain closed for in-person learning until Monday, January 11 because of the rising rates of coronavirus infection in the county. Student meals will also again be available for curbside pickup – you’ll find more on the post winter break schedule at the Somerset County Public Schools website.