Schools Shuffle Instruction Plans Due To Local COVID Metrics

Several school districts and systems are adjusting their hybrid instruction plans in response to COVID-19 infection rates in their communities.

Capital School District in Kent County is transitioning all students to remote instruction effective today. The decision was made in response to local infection rates of COVID-19. Remote learning in the Capital School District will continue until January 4th, 2021.

All schools in the Milford School District will conduct instruction by remote learning only today. There will be no in-person classes.

The decision is in response to public health indications of ‘significant community spread’ of coronavirus in Kent County. A decision will be made shortly about how instruction will proceed for the rest of this week and the near future in the Milford School District.

Somerset County Public Schools will extend a period of entirely virtual instruction until Monday January 4th. In-person learning was suspended November 9th due to rising rates of COVID-19 spread. Now, the school system says it will not be able to reopen buildings on December 7th as originally hoped. The decision was made in consultation with the Somerset County Health Department.