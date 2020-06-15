SCHS’s Brandon McCabe – IRSD Teacher of the Year

Brandon McCabe of Sussex Central High School has been selected as the Indian River School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021.

McCabe was chosen as the district’s overall winner from a pool of 15 candidates, one from each school.

An Agricultural Structures and Engineering teacher at Sussex Central High School since 2010, McCabe teaches students about the construction, plumbing, electrical, HVAC and masonry trades. He also serves as a department chair and as an FFA advisor, coaching students to compete in a

variety of career development events. He has been the treasurer of the Delaware FFA Foundation since April 2015 and vice president of the Sussex Central FFA Alumni Association since March 2014.

McCabe holds a bachelor’s degree in agri-business and a master’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He also holds a master’s degree in educational technology from American College of Education. He was an assistant baseball coach at UMES from 2006-2008 and a coach and lead hitting instructor for the High Heat traveling baseball club in Salisbury, Md. from 2008-2015.

Teacher of the Year winners from each district school are as follows:

As the district’s Teacher of the Year, McCabe is now eligible for the state Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in October.