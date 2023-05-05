SCHS’s Kasey Revel Named IRSD Teacher of the Year
The Indian River School District Teacher of the Year is Kasey Revel From Sussex Central High School. She was named Thursday night at the district’s Teacher of the Year ceremony from a pool of 15 candidates – one from each school. She has taught agriscience at Sussex Central since 2020 and is the School’s FFA advisor and a teacher mentor.
Before that she was a middle school math teacher and secondary instructional math coach in the Woodbridge School District – and was Teacher of the Year at Woodbridge Middle School in 2017/2018.
Revel advances to the State Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in October.
Teacher of the Year winners from each district school are as follows:
Teacher School
Melanie Absher East Millsboro Elementary School
Beth Baker Howard T. Ennis School
Jessica Behrens Lord Baltimore Elementary School
Ashley Carter Millsboro Middle School
Triwania DeShields-Morris North Georgetown Elementary School
Hilary Diefenderfer Indian River High School
Sheila Ebke Phillip C. Showell Elementary School
Kelsey Gulledge Long Neck Elementary School
Leanne Hearn Georgetown Elementary School
Wendy McCabe Southern Delaware School of the Arts
Clayton Riepen Selbyville Middle School
Abbe Tribbitt John M. Clayton Elementary School
Elizabeth Walter Georgetown Middle School
Brooke Zwiebel IRSD Early Learning Center