SCHS’s Kasey Revel Named IRSD Teacher of the Year

IRSD Teacher of the Year – Sussex Central High School / Image courtesy IRSD

The Indian River School District Teacher of the Year is Kasey Revel From Sussex Central High School. She was named Thursday night at the district’s Teacher of the Year ceremony from a pool of 15 candidates – one from each school. She has taught agriscience at Sussex Central since 2020 and is the School’s FFA advisor and a teacher mentor.

Before that she was a middle school math teacher and secondary instructional math coach in the Woodbridge School District – and was Teacher of the Year at Woodbridge Middle School in 2017/2018.

Revel advances to the State Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in October.

Teacher of the Year winners from each district school are as follows:

Teacher School

Melanie Absher East Millsboro Elementary School

Beth Baker Howard T. Ennis School

Jessica Behrens Lord Baltimore Elementary School

Ashley Carter Millsboro Middle School

Triwania DeShields-Morris North Georgetown Elementary School

Hilary Diefenderfer Indian River High School

Sheila Ebke Phillip C. Showell Elementary School

Kelsey Gulledge Long Neck Elementary School

Leanne Hearn Georgetown Elementary School

Wendy McCabe Southern Delaware School of the Arts

Clayton Riepen Selbyville Middle School

Abbe Tribbitt John M. Clayton Elementary School

Elizabeth Walter Georgetown Middle School

Brooke Zwiebel IRSD Early Learning Center