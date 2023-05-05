SCHS’s Kasey Revel Named IRSD Teacher of the Year

May 5, 2023/Mari Lou

IRSD Teacher of the Year – Sussex Central High School / Image courtesy IRSD

The Indian River School District Teacher of the Year is Kasey Revel From Sussex Central High School. She was named Thursday night at the district’s Teacher of the Year ceremony from a pool of 15 candidates – one from each school. She has taught agriscience at Sussex Central since 2020 and is the School’s FFA advisor and a teacher mentor.

Before that she was a middle school math teacher and secondary instructional math coach in the Woodbridge School District – and was Teacher of the Year at Woodbridge Middle School in 2017/2018.

Revel advances to the State Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in October.

Teacher of the Year winners from each district school are as follows:

            Teacher                                   School

Melanie Absher                       East Millsboro Elementary School

Beth Baker                              Howard T. Ennis School

Jessica Behrens                       Lord Baltimore Elementary School

Ashley Carter                          Millsboro Middle School

Triwania DeShields-Morris     North Georgetown Elementary School

Hilary Diefenderfer                 Indian River High School

Sheila Ebke                              Phillip C. Showell Elementary School

Kelsey Gulledge                      Long Neck Elementary School

Leanne Hearn                         Georgetown Elementary School

Wendy McCabe                      Southern Delaware School of the Arts

Clayton Riepen                        Selbyville Middle School

Abbe Tribbitt                           John M. Clayton Elementary School

Elizabeth Walter                     Georgetown Middle School

Brooke Zwiebel                       IRSD Early Learning Center

