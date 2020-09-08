SCI Inmate Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Other Factors

A Sussex Correctional Institution inmate with underlying health conditions and complications from COVID-19 has died at Kent General Hospital.

55-year-old Charles R.J. Patterson was from Frankford and had been serving a sentence for his 7th DUI conviction. He tested positive back in July.

The Department of Correction says Patterson was the only SCI inmate who still had active COVID-19 infection, after an outbreak this summer. 378 inmates have since recovered.

4 SCI inmates and 7 from James T. Vaughn Correctional Center have died of coronavirus complications with other underlying health conditions over the past five months.

Patterson’s complications included COPD, diabetes and hypertension as well as COVID-19.