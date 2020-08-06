SCI Inmate Dies Of Hypothyroidism, COVID-19 Complications

An inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution has died of complications from COVID-19 and hypothyroidism.

The Delaware Department of Correction says 71-year-old Jackie Lovett tested positive for the virus July 5th as part of the state’s mitigation plan after a cluster of cases developed. After that, Lovett was treated at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center’s treatment wing. Most recently, he was being treated at Bayhealth Kent General.

Lovett had been serving two life sentences for two counts of first-degree murder. He is from Salisbury.

The Department of Correction indicated earlier this week that 350 inmates who tested positive at two correctional facilities have recovered. Seven inmates have been symptomatic, and two are hospitalized.