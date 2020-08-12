SCI Inmate Dies Of Underlying Health Issus, COVID-19 Complications

An inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution with underlying health conditions and affected by COVID-19 complications has died.

61-year-old Fred Clanton, originally from Bridgeville, died Tuesday at Kent General Hospital according to the Delaware Department of Correction.

Clanton tested negative for coronavirus July 4th.

He was part of a group of 36 inmates with chronic conditions who were moved to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center treatment facility.

Clanton tested positive July 15th.

He had been serving a sentence for drug dealing.

The DOC says five inmates statewide currently have active COVID-19 infection and two are hospitalized, and 350 have recovered from the virus.