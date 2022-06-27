SCI Inmate’s Death Under Investigation

Delaware State Police and the Department of Correction are investigating the death of an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution Saturday.

State police said Sunday that the victim’s body has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy that would determine the cause and manner of death.

The name of the inmate who died and other circumstances have not been released. State Police said the investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing, and more details would be released when they become available.