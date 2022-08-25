SCI Walk Away Quickly Apprehended

RYAN GRAY / Image courtesy DOC

An offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown who walked away from an approved outside work assignment within the facilities programs area has been apprehended. The inmate – 26 year old Ryan Gray of Georgetown was apprehended quickly by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team. There is NO concern to public safety at this time.

Gray was being held for 3rd degree burglary and criminal mischief.

Gray’s brief escape led to a lockdown at the Adams State Service Center on South Bedford Street. DHSS has lifted the lockdown.