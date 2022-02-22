Scooter Operator Dies After Being Hit By Car

Maryland State Police are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a male who was riding a stand-up electric scooter in the area of westbound Route 50 and Riddle Lane in Worcester County.

Troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to the scene a few minutes after midnight (12:04 a.m. Tuesday).

An investigation determined that the scooter operator was struck from behind by a car and died at the scene. The deceased person has been identified as Samuel Cornish of Berlin.

Police said the scooter did not have any lights on at the time.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.

Ocean City Fire and EMS and the Maryland State Highway Administration also assisted with the investigation.