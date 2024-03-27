Scotton Landing Boat Ramp Reopens for Spring

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has reopened the boat ramp facility at Scotton Landing (also known as Barkers Landing) on the St. Jones River, and located off Trap Shooters Road near Magnolia, following reconstruction that started in November 2023. The Scotton Landing project features a new boat ramp and courtesy dock, plus a repaved parking lot.

from news.delaware.gov

Additional Information from DNREC:

Design features of the new ramp include extending the ramp into deeper water to aid boaters launching at low tide, supporting the ramp with timber piles, and protecting the ramp from scouring with steel sheet piles. In addition to the ramp, a new L-shaped courtesy dock was installed to allow easier maneuverability in the river for launching and temporary mooring while boaters retrieve their vehicle.

The $837,400 project was funded by Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Funds via the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, combined with matching state funds from Delaware fishing license sales.