Sea Gull Century Bicycle Ride is Saturday on the Lower Shore

Over 2500 cyclists are expected to take part in the 36th Sea Gull Century bicycle ride on Saturday in Salisbury. Heavy bicycle traffic is expected near the Salisbury University campus from 6 to 10am – especially on Route 13, Milford Street and South Division Street – and again from 3 to 5:30pm. Riders will begin in multiple heats from 7 to 9am. Expect traffic and parking restrictions – riders will travel on two routes – through Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester Counties. All riders should be off the roads by 5:30pm.

Additional information from Salisbury University:

Southbound traffic on South Division Street between College Avenue and Milford Street is open only to Century parking traffic during that time. Northbound traffic on South Division Street will be open only to Century traffic and those living in the restricted area.

Bateman Street is closed to all vehicles throughout the day. Police will be at its intersection with Route 13 from 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. to assist with pedestrian safety. SU’s underpass will be used by cyclists going eastbound in the morning and westbound in the afternoon.

Traffic restrictions prohibiting southbound traffic from East College Avenue onto South Division Street should be expected throughout the afternoon. In addition, motorists may want to avoid Milford and Wayne streets.

Riders are set to travel on two routes through Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties. They will pass directly through towns including Princess Anne and Berlin. This year’s rest stops are: Washington High School, Mt. Olive United Methodist Church (Snow Hill, MD), Assateague Island State Park and Adkins Mill Park. Cyclists will congregate at these areas.

Police will control the intersection of Route 12/Snow Hill Road at Route 354/Nassawango Road; Powellville Road near Adkins Mill Park; and the intersections of Route 113 at Germantown Road and Route 376. Bicycle traffic is expected on Mount Hermon Road in the afternoon.

Century coordinators encourage cyclists and motorists to exercise extra caution. Post-ride festivities are on SU’s Perdue Hall Lawn. Bicycle traffic will be heavy near campus from 3-5:30 p.m. All riders should be off the roads by 5:30 p.m.

On Friday afternoon and evening, September 27, visitors will be concentrated at Maggs Physical Activities Center. On Saturday, the south entrance to the Guerrieri Academic Commons will be closed to accommodate bicycle traffic near the finish line.

For more information call University Police at 410-543-6222.