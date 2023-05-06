Sea Gull Softball Stadium to be Renamed in Honor of Coach Margie Knight

SU Softball Coach Margie Knight cheering on her team / Image courtesy Salisbury University

Salisbury University’s softball stadium will be renamed in honor of former head coach Margie Knight, who died last July. Knight left a lasting impact on those around her – alumni, family, friends, former players and coaches – who collected sponsorship funds to put her name on the stadium where her teams saw so many years of success. This fall the stadium will be renamed Margie Knight Sea Gull Softball Stadium.

More from Salisbury University:

Whether dressed as Spider-Man or a samurai warrior to inspire her team, helping the son of a friend with his batting technique or protecting every living creature she encountered as an avid animal lover, former Salisbury University Softball Head Coach Margie Knight touched virtually everyone with whom she crossed paths and did so in a meaningful way.

During one of the softball team’s final games of 2023, SU officials announced that the softball stadium officially will be renamed Margie Knight Sea Gull Softball Stadium.

“Margie was the ultimate Sea Gull,” said Dr. Gerry DiBartolo, SU director of athletics and recreation. “She was a winner on the field, helping prepare the young women who came through the softball program to be successful citizens in whatever path they chose to pursue. While she was an incredible coach, she was an even better mentor and friend to all around her.”

In 25 seasons as the head coach of the softball program, Knight led the Sea Gulls to an 846-209-2 record. Her .801 winning percentage is 13th among all NCAA softball coaches and sixth in Division III. She led her teams to 18 Capital Athletic Conference championships and 21 NCAA tournament appearances, including nine NCAA World Series appearances. She was named Regional Coach of the Year 10 times and inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

“Coach Knight was more than just a coach to me,” said current SU head coach Lacey Lord, who played under Knight from 2003-06. “She was a friend and a mentor who showed me what it meant to succeed both on the field and in life. There is no way to thank someone like Margie for how much of an impact they had on you, but I think this is a wonderful tribute to one of the greatest to ever coach.”

Knight’s connection with SU began as a student-athlete, playing softball, basketball and volleyball before graduating in 1979. As a three-sport star she earned her way into the SU Athletics Hall of Fame, Class of 1995. She taught and coached softball and volleyball at North Caroline High School in Ridgely, MD, before returning to SU to coach those same sports at the collegiate level in 1997.

Her success on the volleyball court was nearly as impressive, with a 16-year record of 405-175, with eight NCAA tournament appearances and one trip to the national championship weekend.

She retired as head coach in 2020, but stayed on as an assistant coach under Lord before passing away last summer.

“Coach Knight’s legacy is one of excellence as both a competitor and as a person. I’m in awe of her records, but more importantly, her compassion and kindness are unrivaled,” said SU President Carolyn Ringer Lepre. “She continues to be remembered as a coach, mentor and friend who put her players first and brought out the best in everyone she met.”

A formal ceremony for the naming is planned for the fall.