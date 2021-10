A Seaford man is dead after he was struck while riding his bicycle on Stein Highway in Seaford around 10:45 Friday morning. Delaware State Police say the 31 year old male bicyclist was riding on the shoulder near the Front Street intersection when he collided with an SUV turning left onto Front Street. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene – the driver of the SUV – a 56 year old woman from Seaford – was not injured.