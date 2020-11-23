Seaford Cancels Christmas Parade

Due to coronavirus, Seaford’s Christmas parade scheduled December 5 has been cancelled.

Members of the Downtown Seaford Association, Inc., which was to sponsor the parade, met with city authorities and the Seaford Police Department this week and the decision was made to forego the parade altogether. The 2020 parade, which would have been the 35th annual event, was to have been stationary, with participants staged along a downtown route where spectators could ride by in their cars. We look forward to next Year’s 2021 Seaford Christmas Parade, and hope to make it bigger and better than ever!

In an effort to brighten up the downtown for the Holidays, The Downtown Seaford Association will still have the Window and Residence Decorating Contest. (See their Facebook page for more information)