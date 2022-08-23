Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion

Seaford gets the Royale treatment.

The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.

The southern Delaware expansion of Royale Pigments and Chemicals is expected to create 29 new jobs in chemical operations, warehouse, maintenance, and manager-supervisor positions over the next three years.

“We are very excited to welcome Royale Pigments & Chemicals to Seaford, Delaware,” Seaford Mayor David Genshaw said. “Our city has seen an incredible wave of revitalization with the help of Delaware Prosperity Partnership, and we are grateful for their support and for Royale Pigments & Chemicals for choosing Seaford.”

The Delaware Council on Development Finance approved grants from the Delaware Strategic Fund of up to $248,000 to support Royale’s investment of more than $2.35-million. Grant distribution would be contingent on the company meeting certain commitments.

“Delaware has been a great place to do business. There are many valuable resources to help start or move a business to the state,” Royale Group CEO John Logue said. “These resources range from the Delaware Prosperity Partnership to a dedicated and assigned omnibus person from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, providing assistance with Delaware’s regulatory agency. We are excited with the expansion of our manufacturing operation in Delaware.”

“The chemical industry has long been part of Delaware’s economy. Over the next three years, The Royale Group plans to purchase an underutilized site in Seaford, bringing new jobs and economic growth to Sussex County,” Delaware Governor John Carney said. “This will be Royale’s second facility in the state, showing their commitment to growing their business here. This campus is only possible because of Delaware’s world-class innovative workforce. Thank you to The Royale Group, the town of Seaford, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership and everyone else who made this acquisition possible.”

About The Royale Group

The Royale Group, recipient of the2019 National Association of Chemical Distributors’ prestigious Distributor of the Year award, is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufactures, formulates and distributes chemicals. Specifically, Royale Pigments & Chemicals distributes specialty colorants into the paint, coatings and fire retardants markets. Shorechem distributes and manufactures specialty chemicals into the pharma, metals, aerospace and automotive markets. AWSM Industries distributes and manufactures specialty chemicals into the chip fabrication, automotive and gas markets. Most recently acquired in 2020, AWSM Solutions toll manufactures, blends, formulates, breaks bulk packages and provides labels for products in the following markets: organic agrochem, pharma, electronics, cleaners, aerospace, marine and construction.