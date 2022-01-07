Seaford Crash Leaves 2 Dead

Two children are dead following a collision on Atlanta Road near Seaford around 12:30 Thursday afternoon. Delaware State Police say a Nissan Altima driven by a 53 year old Seaford man was southbound and crossed the center line crashing head on into a Soul driven by a 36 year old Seaford woman. Two passengers in the Soul – a 7 year old boy and 14 year old girl were properly restrained in the rear passenger seat. Unfortunately, due to injuries sustained during the collision, the juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was flown to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Soul was admitted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.