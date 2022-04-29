Seaford Crash Thursday Leaves Greenwood Man Dead

A Greenwood man has died from injuries he received in a crash Thursday morning near Seaford. Delaware State Police say a Nissan pickup failed to remain stopped on Herring Run Road and pulled into the path of a tractor trailer that was northbound on Ross Station Road. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 32 year old man from Preston, MD swerved to try to avoid a collision but struck the front left of the pickup. The truck driver was properly restrained and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the pickup – a 79 year old Greenwood man – was properly restrained and flown to a hospital in critical condition. Police say he died from his injuries on Friday.