Seaford Drug Investigation Results In 4 Arrests

Four Seaford residents are facing drug-related charges following an investigation police say lasted several months.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 200-block of Front Street last week, with assistance from Dover Police. The search turned up three loaded handguns, some crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana, actual marijuana, and digital scales along with $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Seaford Police listed the suspects and charges against them:

Defendant: Katara Drayton, 42 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2 Counts)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Defendant: Edward Bell, 51 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2 Counts)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Defendant: Alfred Drayton, 50 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2 Counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Defendant: Valder Drayton, 20 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)