Seaford Fire Causing Residents Water & Air Quality Issues

City of Seaford officials report many residents have or are experiencing issues with floating ash debris, air quality and dirty water as a result of this morning’s fire on Harrington Street. Air quality is being monitored by DNREC – there is no concern regarding hazardous chemicals. Residents should turn off HVAC units and close windows to prevent smoke and/or soot from getting into your home.

Additionally, some residents are experiencing dirty water, as a result of fighting the fire. If you are experiencing dirty water, you can turn off all internal faucets, refrain from doing laundry, open your outside hose bib and allow the water to run until it flows clear.