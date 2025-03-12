Seaford High School – Remote Learning Day Thursday
March 12, 2025/
Due to Wednesday evening’s gun violence in the Seaford community, Seaford High School will transition to asynchronous learning on Thursday, March 13, 2025.
HS students will be asynchronous on Thursday. Please check your Schoology for assignments and Zoom links. Edgenuity coursework can also be completed
Seaford School District posted on it’s Facebook page:
While no current students were physically injured in today’s events, we recognize that many have close family ties within the community. In light of the fear, anger, and uncertainty this may cause, I am concerned that tomorrow could be an emotionally charged day, particularly for our high school students.
This shift to asynchronous learning will allow us to work closely with local law enforcement, provide outreach to impacted families and students, and coordinate additional counseling support for those in need.
We appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the well-being of our students and staff. Thank you for your support.
