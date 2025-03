Seaford High School – Remote Learning Day Thursday

While no current students were physically injured in today鈥檚 events, we recognize that many have close family ties within the community. In light of the fear, anger, and uncertainty this may cause, I am concerned that tomorrow could be an emotionally charged day, particularly for our high school students.

This shift to asynchronous learning will allow us to work closely with local law enforcement, provide outreach to impacted families and students, and coordinate additional counseling support for those in need.