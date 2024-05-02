Seaford HS Student Arrested After Found with Weapons at School

The Seaford School District will have its Weapons Detection System in place at Seaford High School Friday morning. This after the discovery of a firearm and a knife in a student’s property during a disciplinary procedure at Seaford High School on Thursday. The student was detained by the school resource officer and then arrested by Seaford Police. School officials say disciplinary actions will be addressed per the Student Code of Conduct and Delaware State Law. The metal detectors will also be utilized randomly throughout the rest of the school year.

Full notice from the Seaford School District: