Seaford Library Gets Grant To Fund Community Health Nurse

New health services are coming to the Seaford District Library.

An on-site community health nurse will be working at the library and will be available for walk-in consultation and care and by appointment. A $152,000 grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will fund the position and services for one year.

“The realities of Covid-19 and shut downs have made accessing healthcare harder over the last year, and as things have changed, we are shifting to meet community needs in new ways. This includes providing Telehealth as well as in person medical assistance,” Seaford Library Deputy Executive Director Rachel Wackett said.

Visits with the community health nurse will be able to be scheduled online. Walk-in hours will also be available.