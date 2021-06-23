Seaford Man Apparently Drowns In Wicomico Co.

A Seaford man’s body has been located in the area of Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown, Maryland in the Nanticoke River, about a quarter-mile from where he was last seen Sunday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police discovered the body Tuesday morning while patrolling in a helicopter, according to Maryland State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that 53-year-old John Davis was attending a family gathering at the park when he decided to jump into the river from a boat dock to swim. Boaters saw him struggling to keep his head above water and he slipped below the surface. Dive teams tried to find him Sunday and Monday.

The apparent drowning is still under investigation.