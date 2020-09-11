Seaford Man Arrested Following 6-Month Drug Probe

A Seaford man is facing several charges related to drugs and weapons following an investigation that Delaware State Police say lasted for six months.



According to troopers, an investigation determined that 37-year-old Adan Montalvo-Cruz arranged shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Delaware using the mail. Police say Montalvo-Cruz was arrested after being seen accepting a package at his front door. He was taken into custody at his residence without incident.



The home was searched, and police say cocaine, marijuana, drug proceeds, a shotgun, a Glock with extended magazines, assorted ammunition and drug paraphernalia turned up.

Police released these details about the investigation and the charges against Adan Montalvo-Cruz:

During a search of the residence, the following items were located and seized:

Approximately 1122.11 grams of cocaine

Approximately 1.59 grams of marijuana

$5,309.00 in suspected drug proceeds

1-9mm Glock with extended magazines

1-Keltech 12 gauge shotgun

163 rounds of assorted ammunition (9mm, .45 cal, and 12 gauge)

Assorted drug paraphernalia

Montalvo-Cruz was transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Tier 3- felony)

Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (felony)

Possession of Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (2 counts- felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession of Marijuana

Montalvo-Cruz was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court#2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $78,502.00 secure bond.