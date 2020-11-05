Seaford Man Arrested For 3rd DUI

A Seaford man was arrested Halloween night for 3rd offense DUI and related charges after Harrington Police said he was discovered passed out in a vehicle.

An officer spotted the man in his vehicle and stopped to investigate. Harrington Police said a syringe was also found between the man’s legs.

Police said 37-year-old Jesse Nichols was awakened. Emergency medical services crews evaluated him but he did not require hospital treatment.

According to police, a vehicle search turned up .056-grams of heroin, .007 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A computer check determined Nichols had two previous DUIs dating back to 2002 and that he was driving with a revoked license.

Nichols was charged with 3rd Offense Driving Under The Influence of a Drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.