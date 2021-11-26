Seaford Man Arrested For Drugs-and-Weapons Related Charges

George Reha

A Seaford man is facing drug-related charges and weapons offenses following a welfare check at a convenience store parking lot.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers visited the store on Concord Road Wednesday morning for reports of a driver who appeared to be nodding off. A DUI investigation ensued.

State Police said 35-year-old George Reha was found to be in possession of 5.99-grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a large Bowie knife and a switchblade knife in his vehicle. Also, Delaware State Police said a search of his person turned up $8,797 in suspected drug proceeds.

Reha is charged with fourth-offense DUI, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a switchblade.

Reha was being held at SCI on $9,500 cash bond.