Seaford Man Arrested for Felony Shoplifting

Image courtesy DSP

A Seaford man has been arrested for shoplifting at the Dover Walmart on Friday and Saturday. Delaware State Police were called for a shoplifting Friday morning. Investigation showed a black male damaged a locked drawer and stole two iPhone 14s. Later in the day Cheswold Police were called to the Walmart for a shoplifting by the same man trying to pry open a locked drawer while two accomplices distracted employees. He couldn’t open the drawer, but left with a stolen pry bar. The suspect first gave police a fake name, but was later identified as 34 year old Steven Cornish of Seaford, was arrested as he left the store. The two accomplices were arrested and released with a criminal summons for 3rd degree conspiracy.

Cornish was taken to Troop 9 and charged with the following crimes:

Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)

Criminal Mischief (Felony)

Shoplifting Under $1,500

Criminal Impersonation

Conspiracy Third Degree

Cornish was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $3,500 cash bond.