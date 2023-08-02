Seaford Man Arrested for Reckless Endangering, Gun Offenses

Delaware State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Seaford man on several firearm related charges. On August 1st at just after midnight, police received multiple reports of a suspicious man knocking on doors on Susan Beach Road in Laurel. Troopers identified him as Jermaine Thomas. They found him heavily intoxicated and concealing a firearm. As a result of a struggle, as police were arresting him, his firearm discharged in the immediate area of the troopers, but no one was injured. Thomas faces charges that include First Degree Reckless Endangering, Receiving a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence, among other offenses. Thomas is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $45,000 cash bond.