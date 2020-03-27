Seaford man arrested for shooting roommate during argument, police say

32-year-old Robert S. Hill, of Seaford, DE – Delaware State Police

A Seaford man was arrested after police say he shot his roommate during a domestic dispute in Millsboro.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, troopers were dispatched to Beebe Medical Center Wednesday evening after they were notified by medical staff that a 41-year-old victim was being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police arrived and investigated, discovering that the suspect, 32-year-old Robert S. Hill, and the victim were roommates and were engaged in an argument at the time of the incident at a home on Delaware Avenue in Millsboro.

As the victim tried to break up a domestic dispute between Hill and his girlfriend, the victim returned to his bedroom where Hill followed him. The argument then turned physical, according to police, who said Hill retrieved a handgun and shot the victim in his upper body.

The victim was privately transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hill was arrested at his home and charged with Assault First Degree (felony), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (felony), Reckless Endangering First Degree (felony), Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Offensive Touching. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on $36,000 secured bond.