Seaford Man Arrested in Stabbing Incident

Image courtesy Seaford PD

Seaford Police were called to TidalHealth Nanticoke on November 14th for a report of a stabbing. Investigation showed the victim was visiting a home on Collins Avenue when a fight broke out with 54 year old Fernandez Bolden of Seaford. During the fight, Bolden grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim – then ran from the scene. Bolden was found at a residence on Grace Circle and surveillance was kept until an arrest warrant was obtained. Bolden was arrested without incident and charged with 1st degree assault.

He’s being held in default of a $20,000 cash bond.

The victim was transferred to another hospital – he’s listed in stable condition.